Charles F. "Chaz" Kaylor, 54, of Congress Street, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday (May 11, 2020).
Born June 11, 1965, in Bradford he was a son of Tim L. and Nancy McCool Kaylor Sr.
Mr. Kaylor was a 1984 graduate of Bradford High School and had been a lifetime resident of Bradford. He had been employed as a prep cook by Togi's Restaurant in Bradford for many years.
Chaz had been a member of the Italian Club in Bradford. He really enjoyed riding his bicycle and socializing with his friends.
Surviving are his father, Tim (Rita) Kaylor Sr. of Eldred; a half-sister Gloria Kaylor of Lenior, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews, including Tiffany (Ward III) Tanner of Smethport and Mark Kaylor of Johnsonburg.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Kaylor in 2013 and Tim Kaylor Jr. in 2018.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Venus Cemetery in Venus, Pa.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, and online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com
Born June 11, 1965, in Bradford he was a son of Tim L. and Nancy McCool Kaylor Sr.
Mr. Kaylor was a 1984 graduate of Bradford High School and had been a lifetime resident of Bradford. He had been employed as a prep cook by Togi's Restaurant in Bradford for many years.
Chaz had been a member of the Italian Club in Bradford. He really enjoyed riding his bicycle and socializing with his friends.
Surviving are his father, Tim (Rita) Kaylor Sr. of Eldred; a half-sister Gloria Kaylor of Lenior, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews, including Tiffany (Ward III) Tanner of Smethport and Mark Kaylor of Johnsonburg.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Kaylor in 2013 and Tim Kaylor Jr. in 2018.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Venus Cemetery in Venus, Pa.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, and online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 15 to May 22, 2020.