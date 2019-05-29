Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Langworthy Sr.. View Sign Service Information Faller Funeral Home 19200 Rte 208 Fryburg , PA 16326 (814)-354-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

FRYBURG - Charles J. Langworthy Sr., 70, of Marienville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, (May 25, 2019) after a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 13, 1948 in Bradford, he was the son of John Richard "Dick" and Charlotte Langworthy.

He graduated from Smethport High School.

Charles worked for Sheffield Container Company, and also Highland Lumber Company.

He was a loving father whom always brought a laugh to all around him with his very adventurous stories. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, sitting around a campfire, repairing small engines and playing Yahtzee. He always enjoyed watching his children succeed and his grandchildren blossom.

Charles is survived by his son, Travis Langworthy, and companion, Mary Lannigan of Shippenville, daughter, Karrie Langworthy, and fiancé, Rob Baughman of Shippenville, daughter Tonya Langworthy of Crown, daughter Bobbie Langworthy of Ludlow and daughter Kimberly Langworthy of Bradford; nine grandchildren: Brayden, Travis Lee Jr., Forest, Aadin, Korbin, Calob, Harper, Monica, and Christopher; and siblings: Dolly Cobo, Carolyn Schapp, Judy (Bill) Bridges, all of Little Valley, NY; Marilyn Whitmer of East Otto, NY; Cheryl (Bob) Moore, Brockway PA; Pabby Vaughan of Circleville, OH; and Dale (Karen) Langworthy of Killbuck, NY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Charles J. Langworthy Jr., a brother, Richard Langworthy, and a sister, Barb J. Talbot.

As per his request, there will be no public visitation. The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

