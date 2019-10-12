Home

Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Charles Michael
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Smethport Country Club
13065 PA-59
Smethport, PA
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Smethport Country Club
13065 PA-59
Smethport, PA
Charles Michael Obituary
PITTSBURGH - Charles N. Michael, 62, of Cyclone, died on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019).
Charles was born and raised in Lycoming County. He lived in McKean County for several years and worked as a greens keeper at the Smethport Country Club for the last 22 years. Charles enjoyed hunting and golfing.
Friends are welcomed at the Smethport Country Club, 13065 PA-59, Smethport, PA 16749 on Sunday, October 13, 2019, for a Four Man Scramble at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019
