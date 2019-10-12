|
PITTSBURGH - Charles N. Michael, 62, of Cyclone, died on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019).
Charles was born and raised in Lycoming County. He lived in McKean County for several years and worked as a greens keeper at the Smethport Country Club for the last 22 years. Charles enjoyed hunting and golfing.
Friends are welcomed at the Smethport Country Club, 13065 PA-59, Smethport, PA 16749 on Sunday, October 13, 2019, for a Four Man Scramble at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019