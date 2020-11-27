1/1
Charles Miller
1947 - 2020
Charles C. "Corky" Miller, 72, a loving husband and father, formerly of 53 Summer St., Bradford, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his son's residence.
Born July 2, 1947, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Charles A. and Hazel Bowen Miller Sr.
He attended Bradford Area High School.
On Nov. 4, 1967, in Bradford, he married Gladys J. Valerius Miller, who died Oct. 25, 2016.
Corky worked for the City of Bradford Sanitation Department as a foreman for 32 years until his retirement.
Corky loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was the man who was always available to help anybody.
Surviving is his son, Craig (Carol) Miller of Bradford, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gladys of 48 years, one sister Roberta Farrell, and one brother Stephen Miller.
There will be no public visitation at this time. Private funeral services will be held for family. A Celebration of Life for Corky will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will be private in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, the SPCA, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2020.
