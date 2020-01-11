|
ST. MARYS - Charles Eugene Nelson, 86, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 76 Elinski Road, Wilcox, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a brief illness.
He was born June 5, 1933, in Kane, son of the late Edward and Ellen Lumberg Nelson. Charles was a lifelong resident of Wilcox and was a graduate of Wilcox High School. He was a retired employee of the Keystone Carbon Company. He was a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church and the Wilcox Masonic Lodge.
Charles is survived by a sister-in-law, Patti Nelson in Florida, and her daughter, Courtney (Ryan) Nelson Smith; and by a cousin, Annette Anderson of the Pinecrest Manor.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Nelson; and by a brother, Edward "Bud" Nelson.
Charles was well known for raising llamas and peacocks. Many local residents and people from afar came to see the unique animals.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Nazareth Lutheran Church, PO Box 31, Wilcox, PA 15870, or to the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, 84 Lawrence Street, Wilcox, PA 15870.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
