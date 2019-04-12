ST. MARYS - Charles E. Rudolph, 52, of 207 Hill St., Johnsonburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at his residence.
|
He was born Feb. 24, 1967, in Ridgway, son of the late Ellsworth and Pearl Candeloro Rudolph.
Charles was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service to be held at the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery in Johnsonburg at noon on April 17.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
