ST. MARYS - Charles E. Rudolph, 52, of 207 Hill St., Johnsonburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1967, in Ridgway, son of the late Ellsworth and Pearl Candeloro Rudolph.
Charles was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service to be held at the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery in Johnsonburg at noon on April 17.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18, 2019
