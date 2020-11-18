PORT ALLEGANY - Charles V. "Chuck" Safford, 71, of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020).
He was born March 7, 1949, in Dansville, N.Y., a son of Victor and Joyce Lilly Safford. On March 7, 1970, in Port Allegany, he married Wanda Kio, who survives.
Mr. Safford was a 1968 graduate of Port Allegany High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Chuck worked for Saint-Gobain Co. in Port Allegany as a machine operator. He later worked on the job change crew, retiring in 2012.
He was an avid hunter and was a member of the Port Allegany Lion's Club and the Canoe Place Fish & Game Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. Safford and Victoria L. (James) Borowsky, both of Port Allegany; two granddaughters, Jena and Jessica Borowsky; one brother, Larry Safford of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by one brother, Pete VanGorder, and two sisters, Linda Babola and Marsha Cochran.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, Main and Grace Ave., Port Allegany, with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing should be followed.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA or the Canoe Place Fish & Game Club of Port Allegany. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.