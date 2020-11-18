1/
Charles Safford
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORT ALLEGANY - Charles V. "Chuck" Safford, 71, of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020).
He was born March 7, 1949, in Dansville, N.Y., a son of Victor and Joyce Lilly Safford. On March 7, 1970, in Port Allegany, he married Wanda Kio, who survives.
Mr. Safford was a 1968 graduate of Port Allegany High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Chuck worked for Saint-Gobain Co. in Port Allegany as a machine operator. He later worked on the job change crew, retiring in 2012.
He was an avid hunter and was a member of the Port Allegany Lion's Club and the Canoe Place Fish & Game Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. Safford and Victoria L. (James) Borowsky, both of Port Allegany; two granddaughters, Jena and Jessica Borowsky; one brother, Larry Safford of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by one brother, Pete VanGorder, and two sisters, Linda Babola and Marsha Cochran.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, Main and Grace Ave., Port Allegany, with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing should be followed.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA or the Canoe Place Fish & Game Club of Port Allegany. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Port Allegany

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved