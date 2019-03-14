Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Sprague. View Sign

Charles Theodore Sprague, 88, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (March 11, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

Born Aug. 6, 1930, in Bradford, he was the son of Jesse Elmer and Anna Elizabeth Neiger Sprague.

On Sept. 16, 1950, he married Donna Jean Dittman in the West Branch United Methodist Church, Bradford.

Mr. Sprague graduated from the Bradford Area High School in 1948.

He was employed by the former Kendall Refining Co., in the 1950s and later employed by Pennsylvania Electric Co. from which he retired in 1992 after 37 years of service.

He belonged to the West Branch United Methodist Church; where he served as head usher and had been involved with the trustees. Charles was an avid outdoorsman who loved being out in nature whether it was hunting, fishing or bird watching; which he did all throughout his life. He became so experienced with the birds that he could tell you what bird it was from seeing it or even just hearing it sing.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 68 years, Donna Sprague of Bradford, is one son, Howard Eugene (Cynthia) Sprague in New Hampshire; one daughter, Susan Marie Sprague in North Carolina, six granddaughters, Jennie Petruney (Amos) Pedersen and Tricia Petruney (Jeff) Strope in North Carolina, Melanie (Ryan) North in Florida, Alycia (Joe) D'Isidoro in New Hampshire, Elsa and Mara Sprague of Bradford; two great-grandsons, Beckett & Calder Pedersen in North Carolina; three sisters, Mary Jean Sprague and Carolyn Jarrett of Bradford and Geraldine Aszbach in Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Marlan Lee Sprague and three brothers, Sgt. Howard Sprague, James Sprague and Walter Sprague.

Visitation will be held on April 6 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the West Branch United Methodist Church with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Matthew Blake officiating.

Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions be made to the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History, 311 Curtis St., Jamestown, NY 14701 or the West Branch United Methodist Church, 605 West Washington St., Bradford, PA 16701.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

