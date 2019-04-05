Charles Theodore Sprague, 88, of Bradford, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Sprague.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the West Branch United Methodist Church with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Matthew Blake officiating.
Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions be made to the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History, 311 Curtis St., Jamestown, NY 14701 or the West Branch United Methodist Church, 605 West Washington St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 5, 2019