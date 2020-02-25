Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Dean


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Dean Obituary
SMETHPORT - Charlotte Ellen Dean passed away on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.
Charlotte was the cherished mother of Ed, Lori, and Bill, and the adored "Butatas" and "Grams" of Craig, Cory, Justin, Zach, Lauren, Michael, Brian, and Matthew.
Born Charlotte Ellen Herzog, Nov. 5, 1928, she was the daughter of Charles and Erma Kessler Herzog. On Jan. 11, 1948, she married George Eugene Dean. They resided in Smethport until her passing.
Charlotte was a bookkeeper for her husband's company, George Dean Bulldozing, but her biggest passion in life was her family. She was always the happiest when she was with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her unselfish, generous nature was to make sure everyone was always cared for. She loved to bake her amazing fruit pies, not only for her family, but for everyone, including her doctors and all the sales associates at Bon Ton. She loved to play cards and board games especially when her sisters visited.
She is survived by her sons, William (Barbara) Dean of Coral Springs, Fla., George Edward (Rosemary) Dean of Smethport, and her daughter, Lori (Todd) Smith, also of Smethport. Her grandsons, Michael (Robyn) Dean, Brian (Jenn) Dean, Matthew (Angele) Dean, Craig Dean, Cory Dean, Justin (Lauren) Smith and Zachary Smith; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Maria Lauren, Ashlyn, Emily and Dexter.
She is also survived by her sisters, Martha (Sam) Oxentine and Philinda Scott, along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband, George, in 1996, her daughter, Carol Rebecca Dean in 2018, her son, James Lester Dean in 1984, her sisters, Aletha Mays, Rena Vicere, Lelia Shonts, Cinderella Taylor and Hazel Smith, along with a brother, Gilbert Herzog.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with the Rev. Max Simms, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the (www.cancer.org) or a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -