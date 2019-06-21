Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Fay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STILLWATER, N.Y. - Charlotte Rowena Fay of Still Point Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 17, 2019) at the Still Point Interfaith Retreat. She was 71.

Born on May 9, 1948 in Reno, Nev., she was the daughter of the late Michael Z. and Charlotte Anderson Fay.

Most recently, Rowena served the past 15 years as a co-director for the Still Point Interfaith Retreat. After high school, she joined the Allegheny Franciscans for several years.

She was educated and went on to work as a registered nurse at Our Lady of Lords Hospital in New Jersey. She earned her BA and MA degrees from Widener University in Chester, Pa. She also worked at St. Christopher's Hospital and worked most of her nursing career at Children's Hospital, both of Philadelphia, Pa.

She spent 10 years at New Skete in Cambridge until settling at her beloved Still Point. Rowena also sang soprano in the Battenkill Chorale for 20 years. She absolutely loved people and loved being outdoors either splitting wood or tending to her lilies and gardens at Still Point. Her beloved dogs, Buster and Nikko, were always close by her.

She is survived by her siblings, Michael (Patricia) Fay of Smethport, Pa., Roberta Fay Schrubb of Runnemede, N.J., Nancy (Stanton) Higley of Middleton, Ohio, and Margaret (Ken) Johnson of Cherry Hill, N.J.; her sisters in Christ, Sr. Nicole (Cheryl) St. John and Sr. Anne Leger, and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Triplett.

There will be a celebration of Rowena's life at the Still Point Interfaith Retreat at a later date.

Those wishing to remember Rowena in a special way are asked to send donations to the Still Point Interfaith Retreat, 20 Still Point Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118.

Online remembrances may be made at STILLWATER, N.Y. - Charlotte Rowena Fay of Still Point Road, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 17, 2019) at the Still Point Interfaith Retreat. She was 71.Born on May 9, 1948 in Reno, Nev., she was the daughter of the late Michael Z. and Charlotte Anderson Fay.Most recently, Rowena served the past 15 years as a co-director for the Still Point Interfaith Retreat. After high school, she joined the Allegheny Franciscans for several years.She was educated and went on to work as a registered nurse at Our Lady of Lords Hospital in New Jersey. She earned her BA and MA degrees from Widener University in Chester, Pa. She also worked at St. Christopher's Hospital and worked most of her nursing career at Children's Hospital, both of Philadelphia, Pa.She spent 10 years at New Skete in Cambridge until settling at her beloved Still Point. Rowena also sang soprano in the Battenkill Chorale for 20 years. She absolutely loved people and loved being outdoors either splitting wood or tending to her lilies and gardens at Still Point. Her beloved dogs, Buster and Nikko, were always close by her.She is survived by her siblings, Michael (Patricia) Fay of Smethport, Pa., Roberta Fay Schrubb of Runnemede, N.J., Nancy (Stanton) Higley of Middleton, Ohio, and Margaret (Ken) Johnson of Cherry Hill, N.J.; her sisters in Christ, Sr. Nicole (Cheryl) St. John and Sr. Anne Leger, and several nieces, nephews and close friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Triplett.There will be a celebration of Rowena's life at the Still Point Interfaith Retreat at a later date.Those wishing to remember Rowena in a special way are asked to send donations to the Still Point Interfaith Retreat, 20 Still Point Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Published in The Bradford Era on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close