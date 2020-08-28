Charmaine T. Viola, 90, formerly of 419 W. Washington St., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born May 6, 1930, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Emile R. and Catherine Margaret Fisher Fouyon.
On Sept. 15, 1962, in St. Bernard Church, she married Joseph B. Viola, who passed away Oct. 19, 2010.
A 1948 graduate of Bradford High School, she also graduated from the Spencer Hospital School of Nursing in Meadville.
After nursing school, she began working as a Registered Nurse for Bradford Hospital. During her career with the hospital, she served in various capacities, including the Emergency Department and was instrumental in the creation of The Same Day Surgery Ward, where she worked until her retirement from Bradford Regional Medical Center in 1992.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also active with the St. Francis Altar Society and volunteered with the VNA and Hospice.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Bill) Ditz of Lewis Run, Christine (Ron) Szczesny and Catherine (Tim) Murphy, all of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren, David Ditz, Joseph Ditz, Anna Szczesny, Andrew Szczesny, Elizabeth Szczesny, Maria Murphy, Benjamin Murphy, Henry Murphy and Theodore Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Johann Peelman.
Friends are invited to call Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in St. Bernard Church from noon until 1 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the Rev. James Gutting, as celebrant.
Committal services and mausoleum entombment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to St. Bernard Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com