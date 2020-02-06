|
KANE - Cherel Rainey, 62, of 835 Clermont Road, Hamlin Township, died early Wednesday morning (Feb. 5, 2020) at the Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1957, in Kane, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Myers) Burt. On Nov. 25, 1974, she married Junior Rainey, who survives.
Cherel had been employed as a driver for both Haberberger Disposal and Helping Hands.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Rebecca (Edward) Rainey of Lantz Corners, Shannon Rainey of St. Marys, and Rachel Rainey of Clermont; two sons, Junior Rainey of Clermont and Cody Rainey of Shinglehouse; one sister, Sandra (Steve) Nelson of Kane; one brother, Guy (Sue) Burt of Marvindale; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three daughters, Tessie, Tina and Mary and two brothers, Brian Burt and Wendell Burt in infancy.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the donor's choice.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020