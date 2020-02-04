Home

Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
First Baptist Church
314 Chestnut St.
Port Allegany, PA
Cheryl Ann Becker


1959 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Becker Obituary
ARCADE, N.Y. - Cheryl Ann Becker of Sardinia, N.Y., died Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital at the age of 60.
She was born Oct. 28, 1959, in Holloman, N.M., a daughter to Carol Abel and the late Dean Abel.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting, birds and gardening.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, LaVerne M. Becker Jr., who she married Sept. 6, 2012 in Sardinia; her mother, Carol Able of Port Allegany, Pa.; her children: Eric Ricker in Florida, Kaylia (Tom) Neilly of Lockport, Jordon Becker of Sardinia; her stepchildren: Sarah and Emily Becker, both of Arcade; her siblings: David (Maria) Able in New Hampshire, Sharon (Earl) Doucette of Port Allegany, Joy (Chris) Linn of Portville; also survived by two grandchildren: Jonah and Pharoh, along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father and her daughter, Mandy Ricker.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 314 Chestnut St., Port Allegany, Pa. 16743. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020
