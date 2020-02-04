|
ARCADE, N.Y. - Cheryl Ann Becker of Sardinia, N.Y., died Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital at the age of 60.
She was born Oct. 28, 1959, in Holloman, N.M., a daughter to Carol Able and the late Dean Able.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting, birds and gardening.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, LaVerne M. Becker Jr., who she married Sept. 6, 2012 in Sardinia; her mother, Carol Able of Port Allegany, Pa.; her children: Eric Ricker in Florida, Kayla (Tom) Nealy of Lockport, Jordan Becker of Sardinia; her stepchildren: Sarah and Emily Becker, both of Arcade; her siblings: David (Maria) Able in New Hampshire, Sharon (Earl) Doucette of Port Allegany, Joy (Chris) Linn of Portville; also survived by two grandchildren: Jonah and Pharoh, along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father and her daughter, Mandy Ricker.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 314 Chestnut St., Port Allegany, Pa. 16743. Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020