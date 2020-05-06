ERIE - Cheryl Maddox Pire, 60, of Bradford, passed away Sunday (May 3, 2020) at UPMC Hamot. She was born Jan. 15, 1960 in Torrance, Calif., a daughter of the late Arthur L. and Mary F. Maddox.
She was a long-time dedicated employee of Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Cheryl was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She had a wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to the Bradford High School Athletic Boosters.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Cater.
Cheryl is survived by her children, David Thompson, Rob Pire (Katlyn Langdon), and Monica Pire (Adam Runiewicz); grandchildren, Lina, Leia, Roman, Cecely, Addysen, Zayli, Mia, and Emma; four sisters, Dee Dee Weston, Ruth Ann Maddox, Janet Maddox, and Karen Collins (Dean); and three brothers, Garry Maddox (Sondra), Michael Maddox (Pat), and Gregory Maddox. She is also survived by her former husband Robert L. Pire and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral arrangements are private and being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. www.stopsarcoidosis.org. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.