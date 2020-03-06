|
Christina L. Geist, 76, formerly of Prospect Street, Bradford, passed away peacefully on Monday March 2, 2020 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie, surrounded by her children.
Born on Aug. 18, 1943, in Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Christina Litzenburger Burton.
Christina was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run.
She worked in retail sales for over 30 years and retired from Walmart in 2009.
She enjoyed reading, spending time outdoors, and loved animals. She also volunteered with the DAV Auxiliary, the SPCA, and The Friendship Table. Christina loved spending time with her grandchildren and those that were close to her. She had an infectious laugh and her smile lit up the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Surviving are two daughters, Kristina (Ted) Zelko of Bradford and Katherine (Michael) Igielski of Helena, Mont.; three sons, Bernard (Tania) Geist of Bradford, Norman (Nikki) Geist Jr. of Bradford, and James (Kendy) Geist of Carefree, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren, Carissa Zelko, Devin Zelko, Abbie Geist, Quinn Geist, Parker Geist, Brett Geist, Jace Geist, Mikah Geist, Cadyn Sutherland, Calyb Geist, Brysyn Geist, Lacy Geist, Lexi Geist, James Geist; one great-grandson, Ryker Zelko; three brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Christina was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and three brothers.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date in spring.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or the Friendship Table, 21 E Corydon St, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020