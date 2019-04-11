ULYSSES - Christine Neefe Baumann, 96, of Coudersport, died Tuesday (April 9, 2019).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Baumann.
Friends may call Friday at the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, from 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral services to immediately follow with the Rev. Janis Yskamp officiating. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019