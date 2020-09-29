Christine Wilcox

ELDRED - Christine Marie Wilcox of Eldred, formerly of Georgia and Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.
Christine was born on Jan. 21, 1961, in Bradford, to parents, the late John T. Wilcox and Ann C. DeGolier (Marsh). She was raised by her mother and caring step-father, Keith 'Duey' Marsh.
The greatest joy of her life was raising her son Jordan Wilcox Jackson, who survives. Christine enjoyed adventuring and traveling throughout the United States while working for Northwest and Delta Airlines (35 years). She was a classroom aide, boy scout leader, and church youth group leader to her son and friends. The neighborhood kids always wanted to be with "Aunt Chris."
Christine is survived by her parents Ann & Duey Marsh, her son Jordan, three sisters, Teresa (Dana) Shields, Lori (Bud) Moore of Eldred, Amy Marsh in South Carolina, and one brother Kurt (Tracy) Marsh in Tennessee. She is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Christine was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, brother Joseph Marsh, and several aunts and uncles for whom she cared for deeply.
Burial will be at St. Raphael's Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Christine's memory can be made to St. Raphael's Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, care of Paul Sullivan, PO Box 109 Eldred, Pa 16731; or to a charity organization of the donor's choice.
