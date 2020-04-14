Home

Christopher McLaughlin


1975 - 2020
Christopher McLaughlin Obituary
KANE - Christopher Allen McLaughlin, 44, of 2442 Bald Eagle Pike, Tyrone, passed away on April 12, 2020 (Easter Sunday) at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
His former residences include State College, Port Matilda and Tipton, and at 6755 Route 321, Kane.
Chris was born on July 3, 1975, in Ridgway, the son of Patricia A. Bevaqua McLaughlin and Allen D. McLaughlin.
Chris graduated from Kane Area High School with the Class of 1993 where he played football and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1998.
He was formerly employed as a software engineer with Raytheon of State College, GTL of Altoona and most recently with TEK Systems.
Chris was a fan of The Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins and Ozzy Osbourne music. He really enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cooking, rock concerts, vacationing at the shore and most importantly, weekends with his children.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy Pollard Bevacqua and Joseph "Pooty" Bevacqua and his paternal grandparents, Joria Chandler McLaughlin and Donald McLaughlin.
In addition to his parents of Kane, he is survived by his children, Dante McLaughlin and Rozlyn McLaughlin and several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Burial will take place with a private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Family and friends may attend a future memorial service at a date to be announced.
Memorial donations can be made to one's favorite charity.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020
