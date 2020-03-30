|
Clara "Joyce" Evan, of Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday (March 26, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home in the presence of her loving daughters.
Born Feb. 18, 1929, in Clarendon, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Clara Boyd Nielsen. She graduated from Warren High School. Shortly after graduating she moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the FBI which turned out to be one of her greatest adventures.
On Aug. 14, 1948, in Warren, she married the love of her life Robert "Bob" Evan Sr. They were married for 69 years before his passing in 2017.
Joyce and Bob moved to Bradford in 1951 where they built and operated Evan's Rollerdrome for 56 years. They were also founders and owners of Seneca Precast Products Co., which they managed for two decades. Upon their retirement they moved to Hudson, Fla., where they lived for 14 years. They returned to Bradford to live in 2017.
Joyce enjoyed bowling and was a member of the lady's bowling league in Bradford for many years. She loved riding her horse Beauty and was a member of the local 4-H club. She and her husband loved navigating the waters of Chautauqua Lake for nearly 35 years in their houseboat, The Susan Marie, which she and her husband Bob called home for the summers. Later in her life she was the ultimate football fan always cheering for Peyton Manning and also loved watching her favorite golfer, Tiger Woods, play in many PGA tournaments. She also had a flair for decorating, fashion and could cook and serve a seven course meal in the blink of an eye.
She was a beautiful, amazing mother and grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Her laugh and cute little personality were contagious and everyone who ever knew her couldn't help but fall in love with her. We are our Mother's Garden; we are the legacy that she left behind. We will treasure her in our hearts forever.
She is survived by two daughters: Cherie (Greg) Booth and Bonnie (Ron) Booth, two daughters-in-law, Suzanne Gleason and Jeannie Hoy, all of Bradford; 14 grandchildren, Greg (Kristi) Booth of Columbus, Ohio, Bill (Christina) Booth of Stewart, Fla., Brett (Danielle) Booth of Jamestown, N.Y., Amber (Jeff) Heshler of Harrisburg, Jon (Betsy) Booth of Finleyville, Rob (Channin) Evan of Bradford, Tiffany (Joe) Luther of Littleston, Jordan Evan of Bradford, Nicci (Mark) Woolford of Bradford, Stanley (Kelly) Gleason of Bradford, Josh Gleason of Rochester, N.Y., Ashley (Chris) Cummins of Erie; 40 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Alan (Mary) Nielsen of Lawrenceville, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Roger Swart of Atlanta, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Diane Evan of Jamestown, N.Y., Doris Hungiville of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Shirley James of Kane; one grandson-in-law, Aaron (Natalie) Griffin of Holland, N.Y.; and 20 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Evan; one son, Robert "Robbie" Evan; one daughter, Susan Evan Gleason; one son-in-law, Robert "Bobby" Gleason; one grandson, Michael Evan; one granddaughter, Ashley Booth Griffin; one sister, Karen "Roger" Swart; two brothers-in-law, John Evan and Edgar James; and two nephews, Tommy Hungiville and Greg Swart.
There will be no public visitation.
Joyce's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Joyce to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center in Joyce's name.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020