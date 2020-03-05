|
|
Clara M. Deloe, 97, of 135 Congress St., Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Jan. 7, 1923, in Lewis Run, she was a daughter of the late Lucano and Brigida Pais Zandegiacomo deLugan. She attended Bradford schools.
On April 14, 1953, she married Robert E. Deloe Sr., who died in 1981.
Clara worked for several years at Hanley Brick Company and retired from Zippo Manufacturing Company.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church.
Surviving are two sons, Robert E. Deloe Jr. and Thomas L. Deloe, both of Bradford; one grandson, Bryan Deloe; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, James Deloe; four sisters, Theresa Klein, Ellen Zande, Lena Prekope, and Mary Sweeney; and four brothers, Aldo Zande, Lew Zande, Robert Zande and Ettore Zande,
Friends are invited for a time of visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hollenbeck Cahill Funeral Homes Inc, 33 South Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with Father Raymond Gramata, Pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020