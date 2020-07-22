1/1
Clare McCusker
1937 - 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Clare Bernardine McCusker, 83, of Washington, W.Va., died Sunday (July 19, 2020) at the Camden Clark Medical Center.
Clare was born on March 1, 1937, in Bradford, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Walter Bernard and Susan Mary Bauer Schaming.
Clare was a homemaker. She loved all crafts and was accomplished in ceramics. She was a founding member of the St. Monica Parish and also a member of St. Francis Xavier. She was active in her church, the PTA and tutored elementary students.
Clare is survived by her loving husband, Frank McCusker; daughters, Sharon (Tom) Lynch of Dearborn, Mich., Linda (Will) McCusker of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Helen (Craig) Favor of Roanoke, Va.; sons, Paul (Ryan) McCusker of London, England, and Michael McCusker of Marietta, Ohio; grandma's gang, Kara, Jenna, and Matthew Lynch, Allie and Dani Thomas, Anna and Sam Favor; brothers, Kenneth and Bernard Schaming; a sister, Suzanne Healy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Schaming; and four sisters, Catherine Foster, Joan Holler, Imelda Luethy and Mary Louise Sowers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Father John Rice as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held today at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
