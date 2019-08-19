|
COUDERSPORT - Clark M. Lerch, 89, of Austin, passed away Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at UPMC-Hamot, Erie.
Clark was born on Oct. 1, 1929 in Cowanshannock, the son of the late Lester Lee and Pearl Schoonover Lerch. He married the former Vella E. Carr on July 18, 1952, and celebrated 63 years of marriage until her passing Oct. 3, 2015.
Clark was an Army veteran serving in Germany during the post World War II occupation. He was a graduate of Austin High School and retired from GTE Sylvania, Emporium, as a plant manager after 35+ years of service.
Clark was a member of the Austin United Methodist Church, the Austin Vets Club, Austin V.F.W Post 7810, a 60+ years member and past Master of the Arcana Lodge #580 F&AM Masonic Lodge, Austin, the Potter County Honor Guard, the Loyal Order of the Moose, Daytona Beach, Fla., Lodge 1263, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Ormond Beach, Fla., by the Sea Aerie 4435. Clark was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends in Florida.
Surviving are two sons, Clark L. (Randi) Lerch of Coudersport, and Dennis Lerch of Austin; a daughter, Kathy R. (Mark) Jeffers of Austin; eight grandchildren; Angela Jeffers of Smethport, Sarah (Dustin) Stafford of Austin, Zachery Jeffers of Austin, Beth (Zeke) Drake of Shinglehouse, Candace Sturdevant of Galeton, Mark (Gail) Sturdevant of Emporium, Elliott Taylor in Australia, and Nicole Owens in Michigan; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannine "Sis" Clark-Leavitt of Austin; a brother-in-law, Griff Ferguson in Oklahoma; and a sister-in-law, Ann Lerch in Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Clark was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lerch and a sister, Betty Ferguson.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner St., Austin with co-pastors Donald R. Caskey and Warren B Cederholm Jr. officiating. Burial will be private in Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions in Clark's name to be made to the Austin VFW Post 7810, 293 Costello Ave, Austin, PA 16720 or the Austin United Methodist Church, 26 Turner St., Austin, PA 16720.
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019