Cliff Brewer Sr., 64, of 649 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, formerly of Duke Center, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.
Born May 9, 1955, in Indiana, he was the son of the late Jess J. and Ada J. Stuck Brewer.
Cliff attended Smethport and Otto Eldred schools.
On Dec. 31, 1979, in Roulette, he married Barbara J. Commino Brewer, who survives.
He owned and operated Brewer and Son Furniture for over 20 years. He also worked for several factories, sawmills, and oil leases. Due to health problems he retired from The Olean Times Herald in 2006.
Cliff enjoyed his grandchildren and spending time with family. He also loved his dog Lilly, telling stories, and could fix anything.
Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara, are three daughters Crystal (Arnold) Sirline of Bradford, Betty (Paul) Isaman of Knapps Creek, N.Y., and Sonja (Mark) Thompson in North Carolina; one son, Harold "Joe" (Eliza) Brewer of Olean, N.Y.; one stepson, Todd Kline of Bradford; one brother, Jess (Robin) Brewer of Farmers Valley; nine grandchildren, Claudia and Brooklynn Sirline, Josh and Airen Isaman, Jasmine, Zoey and Kaiden Brewer, Mark and Colt Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Marlene Parris, one brother Charles Brewer and grandson Aiden Brewer.
At his request there will be no services, and the family will be holding a celebration of life.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA or American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019