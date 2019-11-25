|
Clifford H. Ackley, 95, of Chapel Ridge, formerly of 44 Southgate Road, Bradford, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born June 13, 1924, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Harold and Ena Hardy Ackley.
On Jan. 3, 1945, in the St. Bernard Rectory, he married Louise Rich Ackley, who died March 6, 2006.
Cliff entered the United States Navy on Jan. 14, 1944 and was awarded the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Ribbon. He was honorably discharged Feb. 19, 1946.
He was employed as a Journeyman Electrician at Local Union 5 IBEW for 35 years, retiring in 1985.
Cliff was a member of St. Bernard Church, VFW Post 212 and the American Legion Post 108.
Clifford is survived by two sons, Alan M. (Marlene) Ackley of Longs, S.C., and Thomas D. (Annette) Ackley of Coudersport; two sisters, Violet Buchanan of Russell and Rose Pire of Bradford; one brother, Bob Ackley of Bath, N.Y.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Louise, four brothers and two sisters.
Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Military honors will follow by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 at St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society of WNY & NWPA PO Box 1189 Buffalo, NY 14240 or American Diabetes Association 1660 Duke Street Alexandria, VA 22314 or St. Bernard Church Building Fund PO Box 2394 Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019