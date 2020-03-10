Home

POWERED BY

Clifford Frick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Frick Obituary
Clifford N. Frick, 92, of 90 West Warren Road, Custer City, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at his residence.
Born on Sept. 2, 1927, in Cyclone, he was a son of the late Ralph and Myrtle Lowman Frick. He attended the Bradford Area schools and then joined the Army, serving in World War II, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.
On June 24, 1949, in Bradford, he married Gladys Ausel Frick, who survives.
Cliff was employed at T. A Hardes Lumber Company, Pennzoil, Quaker State, Corning Glass and retired in 1991 as a lineman from Bradford Electronics.
Surviving in addition to his wife Gladys of 70 years, are two daughters, Dianne Rooke of Bradford, and Deborah Frick of Alexandria, Va.; two granddaughters, Tiffany (Jason Babcock) Rooke and Bridgette (James Jr.) Copeland, both of Bradford; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine Cookson of Bradford, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Ivan Frick, one sister, Arlene Crumley, and one son-in-law Michael Rooke.
Private services will be held at the convenience family.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -