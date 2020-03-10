|
Clifford N. Frick, 92, of 90 West Warren Road, Custer City, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at his residence.
Born on Sept. 2, 1927, in Cyclone, he was a son of the late Ralph and Myrtle Lowman Frick. He attended the Bradford Area schools and then joined the Army, serving in World War II, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.
On June 24, 1949, in Bradford, he married Gladys Ausel Frick, who survives.
Cliff was employed at T. A Hardes Lumber Company, Pennzoil, Quaker State, Corning Glass and retired in 1991 as a lineman from Bradford Electronics.
Surviving in addition to his wife Gladys of 70 years, are two daughters, Dianne Rooke of Bradford, and Deborah Frick of Alexandria, Va.; two granddaughters, Tiffany (Jason Babcock) Rooke and Bridgette (James Jr.) Copeland, both of Bradford; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine Cookson of Bradford, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Ivan Frick, one sister, Arlene Crumley, and one son-in-law Michael Rooke.
