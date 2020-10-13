SMETHPORT - Clinton J. "Pappy Clint" Williams, 95, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
He was born Oct. 1, 1924, in Packerton, a son of Evor and Elsie Zellner Williams. On Dec. 21, 1946, in Lehighton, he married Mabel M. Kromer, who died Jan. 20, 2012.
Clinton served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945 and was very proud of his military service.
Mr. Williams was the superintendent of the Lehighton Water Authority for over 35 years, retiring in October 1986. He also was a former Mayor of Lehighton. He was employed for a period of time as deputy game warden for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Clint was the oldest member of the American Legion Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport and was a member of the VFW Post #2497 of Smethport.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (John) Repsher of Pen Argyl; three sons, Larry (Eleanor) Williams and Glenn Williams, both of Lehighton, and Arthur (Rose) Williams of Duke Center; one son-in-law, Warren Semmel of Smethport; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Elaine Williams of Northampton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Bonnie Semmel, one granddaughter, Tammy Williams and one great-granddaughter, Heather Rex. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings: Evor, James, Robert, Harry, Elsie, Ida and Emma.
A memorial service for Clinton will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. in the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.
Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion; Bucktail Post #138 of Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Smethport Food Pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.