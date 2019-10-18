|
KANE - Clyde B. Hottel Jr., 82, of 5513 Highland Road, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at his residence.
Born Aug. 30, 1937, in Akron, Ohio, he was a son of Clyde and Helen Moore Hottel. On Nov. 8, 1958, at St. Callistus Church, he married Virginia Oliver, who preceded him in death. On July 16, 2005, at Olmsted Manor, he married Rebecca Campbell, who survives.
Clyde was employed as a subforeman for National Fuel Gas for most of his career and then, after retirement, he worked as an oil and gas inspector for the DEP. He also served in the Army National Guard.
He was very active in the community and at his church, St. Callistus, where he served as an usher and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Kane Borough Sewer Authority, the Kane Elks Club, the Kane VFW and the Kane Borough Council where he was a past president. He belonged to the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club and was a former president of NFG No. 2 Federal Credit Union.
Clyde loved hunting, fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State. Earlier in life, he was involved in the Kane Area Little League and was a Boy Scout leader.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Becky, are a daughter, Colleen Masi of Vacaville, Calif.; three sons, Clyde M (Kim) Hottel of Voorhees, N.J., Mark (Lisa) Hottel of Kane and Greg Hottel of Kane; a stepdaughter, Sharon (Dave) McKinney of Warminster; a sister, Vondalee (Charles) Swanson of Kersey; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dick Victory and Armel Victory; a sister, Lureda Menteer; and two stepsons, David Meckley and Rob Meckley.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Callistus Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the St. Callistus Cemetery Fund, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019