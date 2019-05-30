ST. MARYS - Cody E. Green-Coder, 29, formerly of Turtlepoint, passed away on Monday (May 27, 2019) at the UPMC Hospital in Altoona.
Born on June 13, 1989, in Coudersport, he was a son of Roger and Tina Green Coder. He was a 2007 graduate of Port Allegany High School and had resided in St. Marys since 2017.
Cody had served in the U.S. Army in helicopter maintenance and was currently employed by the Eastern Sintered Alloy Co. in St. Marys as a second shift supervisor.
He loved fishing, especially lake fishing, and hunting and video games.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Turtlepoint, are three sisters, Crestina Green, Brandy Green and Breanna Green, all of Harrisburg; three half brothers, Eric Coder and Kevin Coder, both of Brockway, and Clyde Coder of Raleigh, N.C. and a half sister, Lydia Coder of Bullock, N.C.; his paternal grandmother, Joan Coder of Brockport and his maternal grandmother, Virginia Hubbard of Port Allegany.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred, where the funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday with the Rev. Dale Detweiler officiating.
