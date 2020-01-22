|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - Coji D. Maddona Jr., 68, of Route 155, passed away Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Born Dec. 1, 1951, in Pottstown, he was a son of Coji D. and Cora Hoffert Maddona.
He was a resident of the area since 1983, coming from Douglassville. He had been employed with G.L. Carlson Inc. of Turtlepoint, and later a self-employed handyman.
Coji was a life member of the Bradford Gun Club and Keating Sportsman Club of Port Allegany.
He was an avid hunter. If an animal was found in the woods, chances are he hunted and brought home that particular animal.
Surviving is a son, Coji D. Maddona III of Port Allegany and Youngstown, Ohio; three brothers, Charles M. (Holly) Maddona, Frank M. (Amy) Maddona, and Andrew A. Maddona all of Douglassville; three sisters, Gloria (Thomas) Griffin of Gilbertsville, Nancy Cisco and Cynthia Maddona, both of Douglassville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Walter D. and Anthony A. Maddona; and a sister, Lena Miller.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Anthony Edgell, pastor of the Turtlepoint Evangelical Church, officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Maddona Family, % Coji Maddona, III, 2972 Rt. 155, Port Allegany, PA 16743. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020