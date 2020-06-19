Connie Lafley
HARRISBURG - Connie L. Lafley, 80, of Harrisburg, formerly of Coudersport, passed away on Sunday, (June 14, 2020), in her home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
