Connie Lafley

Or Copy this URL to Share

HARRISBURG - Connie L. Lafley, 80, of Harrisburg, formerly of Coudersport, passed away on Sunday, (June 14, 2020), in her home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store