Connie Schreiber, 79, of 178 Interstate Parkway, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at home while under the care of the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice service.
She was born May 16, 1940, in Bradford, the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth Sankner Sullivan, who preceded her in death.
On March 3, 1962, in St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, she married Harry Schreiber, who preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 2010. They were married for more than 48 years.
She graduated from St. Bernard School.
Connie was formerly employed at Bovaird & Seyfang in Bradford; worked as an insurance agent for Arthur L. Jones and Burns & Burns in Bradford; Wright Monumental; and for the office of attorney Stanley Pecora, from where she retired.
She was an election official for Third Ward stationed at the Nazarene Church; was a Cub Scout den mother; a Eucharistic minister at St. Bernard church; was a member of God's Housekeepers; was a Sunday School teacher; was a member of the Cemetery Committee at the church; was past president of the Catholic Women's Club; was in the city bowling league years ago; and was a member of the Current Events Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Schreiber of Boston, Mass.; two sons, the Rev Stephen Schreiber, pastor of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church in Warren, and Michael Schreiber of Bradford; a brother James (Mona Kay) Sullivan of Lewis Run; a special brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Shirley Schreiber of Marshburg; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra McArter; and several beloved aunts, including Anna Rink, Marjorie Abrams, and Veronica Kelly.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Bernard Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with the Rev Stephen Schreiber as the main celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Bernard Church; VNA Hospice; the Bradford Manor; or a .
Funeral arrangments are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019