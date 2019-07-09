Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Barrett. View Sign Service Information Frame Funeral Home 230 Main Street Eldred , PA 16731 (814)-225-4782 Send Flowers Obituary



Born on March 25, 1957, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of D. Sidney and E. Ardena Colebert Starr. She was a 1975 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and a 1979 graduate of Clarion University. Cindy was a resident of the Otto-Eldred area her entire life. She had been employed as an elementary teacher for Otto-Eldred School District for over 30 years.

Cindy loved traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed downhill skiing and walking Kansas Branch Road with her friends. She had also been active on the Old Home Days Committee. Cindy was a member of Alpha Xi Delta at Clarion and enjoyed attending their reunions every fall.

Surviving are a daughter, Katie (Scott) Carlson of Crozet, Va.; a son, Keith (Bethany) Barrett of Clinton, Pa.; and two sisters, Ann Marie (Robert) Esch of Derrick City and Lisa (Michael) Isadore of Smethport. She was affectionately called "Bubba" by her three grandchildren, Jackson Barrett, Jayson Barrett, and Gabby Barrett. Additionally, she is survived by her significant other, Greg English of Derrick City.

At her request, there will be no visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 29 at the St. Raphael Church in Eldred with the Rev. Thomas E. Brown as celebrant, with a celebration of life gathering at the Otto Township Fire Hall to follow. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Cindy Starr Barrett Memorial Scholarship, c/o O-E Education Foundation, P.O. Box 27, Eldred, PA 16731.

