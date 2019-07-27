|
DUKE CENTER - A celebration of life will be held for Cynthia C. Barrett, who passed away on July 5th, 2019, and whose obituary appeared on July 8th, at the Otto Township Fire Hall on Monday beginning at 1 p.m.
Prior to this a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church in Eldred with the Rev. Thomas E. Brown as celebrant. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Cindy Starr Barrett Memorial Scholarship, c/o O-E Education Foundation, P.O. Box 27, Eldred, PA 16731.
Published in The Bradford Era on July 27, 2019