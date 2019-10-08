|
Dale I. Isenberg, 81, of 1190 Parkside Drive, Limestone, N.Y., died Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born on March 13, 1938, in Brush Valley, he was a son of the late Walter and Leafie Lockard Isenberg. He attended the Brush Valley schools.
On July 31, 1958, in Indiana, he married Katheryn E. Thompson, who preceded him in death on June 23, 2016.
Dale worked at several gas and oil companies which included Felmont Oil and Gas Company, Cabot Oil and Gas where he was a foreman for several years, East Resource services, and owned and operated DK Well Services with his wife Katheryn for several years.
He enjoyed bee keeping, honey processing, loved gardening, making wine, carpentry and making wood art that the family still has, stock car racing in Canton, Ohio, snowmobiling, bonfires, and each hunting season he looked forward to taking one of his grandsons on the long hike to the top of Irvine Mountain. He will always be remembered as a strong man with a gentle and kind soul and the pillar of the family.
Dale is survived by two daughters, Debra (Edward) E. Fidurko of Murray, Iowa,
Susan (Carl) Carlson of Bradford; four grandchildren, Dale (Jill) Fidurko of Belpre, Ohio, Zachary (Casey McGuire) Fidurko of Amherst, N.Y., Rennie (Brittany Jamison) Florentine of Bradford, and Hannah Florentine of Bradford; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Jude, Evalyn Fidurko; four brothers, Jessie Paul Isenberg of Brush Valley, Colin Isenberg of Niles, Ohio, Joseph Isenberg of Bristolville, Ohio, Jeremiah Isenberg of Plantersville, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Katheryn of 58 years, siblings Frank, Beulah, David, Donald, Sarah, Peter, Mary, Thomas, and a granddaughter Cora Florentine.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. and also on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon for a time of visitation, with a funeral service to follow at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., East Main Street in Bradford with the Rev. Robert Beard, pastor of the Limestone United Methodist Church, officiating and Pastor Stan Scoville, chaplain with the Home and Hospice Care of Olean, N.Y., co-officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Limestone, N.Y.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , 4261 1600 Peninsula Drive Suite 15 Erie, PA 16505 or Limestone United Methodist Church, 511 Main St., Limestone, NY, 14753
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019