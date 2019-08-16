|
LEBANON - Dalton R. Hunkins, PhD, 79, a former resident of Lewis Run, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Health Center of Cornwall Manor in Lebanon after a courageous fight with cancer.
Dalton taught at St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y., for 38 years, during which time he spent two academic years as a distinguished visiting professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was a graduate of Ursinus College, Trenton State College, and Drexel University.
A member of several professional education associations, he also belonged to the Professional Ski Instructors Association, the Mohawk Canoe Club, and the Residents Association of Cornwall Manor. Dalton enjoyed cycling and canoeing, as well as RV camping and traveling. For many years he worked as a part-time ski instructor in Colorado.
Dalton is survived by his wife Jeanette, of Lebanon, and several nephews and nieces.
Thompson Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Dalton's name may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701 or to the ,855 Tuck St #2, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019