Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutheran Church-Good Shepherd
3099 Chapel Hill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Shick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Shick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Shick Obituary
WACO, Ga. - Dana Thomas Shick of Waco, Ga., passed away Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at Kindred Hospital in Rome, Ga.
He was born Sept. 2, 1974, in Olean, N.Y., son of Thomas Herbert Shick and Lynn Bennett Shick.
Mr. Shick was employed in Customer Service at Viking Supply Net and was a graduate of Douglas County High School in 1992.
In addition to his parents and wife, Hope Wright Shick, he is survived by two children, Drew Shick and Jaycee Shick; a granddaughter, Olivia Tanner; a brother, Bryan (Ashley) Shick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Memorial Service for Dana on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3099 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville, GA 30135.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -