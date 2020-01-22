|
|
WACO, Ga. - Dana Thomas Shick of Waco, Ga., passed away Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at Kindred Hospital in Rome, Ga.
He was born Sept. 2, 1974, in Olean, N.Y., son of Thomas Herbert Shick and Lynn Bennett Shick.
Mr. Shick was employed in Customer Service at Viking Supply Net and was a graduate of Douglas County High School in 1992.
In addition to his parents and wife, Hope Wright Shick, he is survived by two children, Drew Shick and Jaycee Shick; a granddaughter, Olivia Tanner; a brother, Bryan (Ashley) Shick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Memorial Service for Dana on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3099 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville, GA 30135.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020