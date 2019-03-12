Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Stillman. View Sign



Born April 16, 1926, in Lewis Run, she was a daughter of the late John and Mayme Susi Cocco. She was a 1944 graduate of St. Bernard School.

On Sept. 27, 1952, in St. Bernard Church, she married Kenneth J. Stillman, who passed away Feb. 26, 2017.

She was a member of St. Bernard Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Skip) Maholic of Bradford, and Mary (John) Rachal of East Amherst, N.Y.; one son, Larry J. (Dawn) Stillman of Bradford,; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Stillman, Andrew (Tomi Dolan) Stillman, Matt Maholic, Kristen (Casey) Petteys, Dania (Ryan Crowley) Gross, Victoria (Logan) Drew, and Lauren Rachal; six great-grandchildren, Lucille Hollebeke, Braden, Blaze, and Logan Maholic, Luna, and Violet Petteys.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter JoAnne Strotman, and one sister, Margaret Cocco.

At the family's request there will be no public services observed. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

