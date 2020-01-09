Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Davidson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Davidson Obituary
KANE - Daniel W. "Bumps" Davidson, 83, of 8 Curtis Road Ext. in Ludlow, died early Tuesday morning (Jan. 7, 2020) at his home.
Born May 21, 1936, in Leeper, he was the son of Norman R. and Geneva B. Montgomery Davidson. On Sept. 3, 1977, he married Sherry M. Holmes, who survives.
"Bumps" had worked at Molten Material in Ridgway, then as a night watchman at Kane Hardwood for many years. He was a member of the Topi Hanna Muzzle Loader Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also served in the Marine Corps and the Air Force during the Korean War, discharged as sergeant.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters, Donna (Dale) Calder in Utah, Allie (Roger) Umpleby of Kane, Shari (Ron) Davidson of Ridgway and Ellen Holmes of Ludlow; sons, Daniel (Bobbi Jo Carlisle) Davidson of Kane, Travis Davidson of Ludlow, Howard (Janet) Davidson and Roy Davidson, both in Utah, James (Josh) Davidson in the state of Washington and Milton (Rena) Davidson of Tidioute. Numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a brother, Howard Davidson; and sisters, Helen "Sis" Brown-Bolinger and Darla, his sister in infancy.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., at which time a service will be held there with his son, Howard Davidson, officiating. Interment will be in Moriah Cemetery in Ludlow following cremation.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -