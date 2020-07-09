Daniel A. Ekas Sr., 86, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, of Lambert Drive, passed away Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born May 8, 1934, in Kane, he was a son of the late Archer and Madeline Morrison Ekas.
Dan was a 1952 graduate of Bradford High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. After high school, he played professional baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system.
He started his career working in the local oil fields. He then worked for Kendall Refining Co. in various positions and retired in 1997 from the Traffic Department at Kendall-Witco Corp.
Dan was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was active in several sports leagues such as horseshoes, racquetball, golf, fastpitch softball and bowling, priding himself with a 299 game.
After retirement, Dan loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He and Pauline were always present for their family's sporting events, concerts, and birthday parties. He loved following the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. A trip to the Seneca Allegany Casino was a highlight of his week.
On August 7, 1953, in Bradford, he married his beloved wife, Pauline G. Campbell Ekas, who survives. Daniel is also survived by two sons Dan (Debra) Ekas Jr., Tim (Sandy) Ekas, all of Bradford; three granddaughters, Denise (Chad) Bartoszek, Tricia (Brandon) Cook, and Alyssa Ekas; one grandson, Douglas (Erica) Ekas; four great-grandsons, Brandon, Tyler, Daxton and Walker; one sister-in-law Mona Ekas of Cedar Park, Texas;, and one niece Holly Ekas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother David Ekas.
At the families request, a private funeral service will be held in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, with the Rev. W. LeRoy Beckes, retired Presbyterian minister, officiating. Burial will be in the Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contribution, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com