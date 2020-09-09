Daniel Frontino

Daniel J. Frontino, 70, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at the Bradford Manor.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1949, in Bradford, a son of the late Joseph and Violet Wright Frontino.
He was a 1967 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On July 22, 1972 in St. John's Catholic Church, Olean, N.Y., he married Kathleen A. Quinn, who survives.
He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the U.S. Marines Corps from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1990.
After retiring from the Marine Corps he worked for the Bradford Post Office from 1993 until his retirement.
He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and the National Rifle Association. He loved hunting and fishing, rescuing unwanted dogs and the companionship of his own dogs, Abby, Candy, Buddy and Brook.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Frontino of Bradford, he is also survived by one daughter, Angela Frontino of Clearwater, Fla.; one son, Vincent Frontino of Manchester; one brother, Robert (Toni) Frontino of Bradford; two sisters, Debi (Mike Heath) Frontino of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cynthia (Mike) Bizzak of Kersey; two sisters-in-law, Lynn Von Unwerth of Swannanoa, N.C., and Mary Quinn of Hinsdale, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Frontino; four brothers-in-law, J. Patrick Quinn, Sgt. Michael J. Quinn, Daniel V. Quinn and John Hoffman; and one sister-in-law, JoAnn Quinn Hoffman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Burial, graveside services and military honors will be held in the Willow Dale Cemetery immediately following the visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.