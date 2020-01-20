|
Daniel G. Hillard, 59, of 80 Birch St., Bradford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at his residence.
Born Aug. 20, 1960, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Guy E. and Shelia C. Webster Hillard.
On July 19, 1986, in St. Francis Church, he married Susan C. Butler Hillard, who survives.
He was a 1978 graduate of Bradford High School.
Dan was employed at Kendall Refining Company, ARG and American Water Company from 1979 until 2004. From 2004 until 2009 he worked at Bradford Forest Products. From 2009 to the current time he worked at Top Line in Quality Control.
Dan was a member of the Bradford High Band Boosters and ran their Recycling Program for many years, and he was a member of the Bradford High School Soccer Boosters. For 30 plus years he and his wife bowled in the Sunday Night Mixed League, as well as other leagues.
One of Dan's greatest joys was following his daughter Meagan's career as a softball player for the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, later as she became an assistant coach at Pitt-Bradford, and currently as the Head Coach at SUNY Delhi.
He was a proud and avid supporter of the Penn State Nittany Lions Football Team, traveling for years to watch games with his father and cousin Paul Webster. He had recently returned from attending the Cotton Bowl with his daughter Katlyn.
His other hobbies included cooking, reading and woodworking.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Sue of 33 years, are two daughters, Katlyn Hillard of Derrick City, and Meagan (Paige Stone) Hillard of Oneonta, N.Y.; one sister, Judy (Kevin) Fox of Painesville, Ohio; his mother-in-law Charlene Butler of Bradford; many cousins including, Paul Webster of Derrick City; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Butler.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., Bradford, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, Pastor, as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to CARE for Children or St. Francis Church.
