Daniel Marshall

CHAMBERSBURG - Daniel "Dan" Archie Marshall, age 78, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) surrounded by his family at his home.
He was born April 4, 1942, in Erie as the son of the late Archie and Lena Spadafore Marshall.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg.
A Public Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257, with Father Dwight Schlaline presiding.
To view a full obituary or leave condolences please visit www.DuganFH.com.