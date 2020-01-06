|
Daniel J. O'Neil, 60, of 229 Barbour St., Bradford, a loving and devoted, husband, father, brother and papa, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center surrounded by loving family.
Born Nov. 22, 1959, in Bossier City, La., he was a son of the late Patrick and Rosalie Green O'Neil. He attended Limestone High School.
On July 30, 2011, in Bradford, he married Cindy Caswell O'Neil, who survives.
He enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 26, 1979, and served until his honorable discharge on Nov. 26, 1991.
Dan worked as a Machinist at Zippo Manufacturing Co. for 15 years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, following the Buffalo Bills, spending time with his family and watching NASCAR. His favorite driver was Kyle Petty. He drove stock cars at the local tracks in his car, number 16.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy; two daughters, Danielle O'Neil of Bradford and Stephanie (Brendon) Kelley of Lewis Run; one stepdaughter, Stella (Tony) Doriguzzi of Bradford; one stepson, Charles Reed of Bradford; three brothers, Patrick (Kimberly) O'Neil of Smethport, Tim (Melissa) O'Neil of Bradford and Ray (Amy) O'Neil of Bradford; six grandchildren; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James O'Neil; and one sister, Kathleen O'Neil.
Family will be receiving friends on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with Zoe Hatcher, interim pastor of the Open Arms Community Church, officiating. Committal services and Military Honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108 will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020