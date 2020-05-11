Daniel D. Skaggs Sr., 59, of Leland Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (May 3, 2020) in Erie.
Born May 16, 1961, in Bradford, he was a son of Harold D. and Grace Stoddard Skaggs Sr.
Dan was a 1976 graduate of Bradford high School. Early in his career he worked on his grandfather's farm and was employed by Bradford Meats prior to spending almost 30 years working for the city of Bradford. He then spent the last five years of his career employed by Appalachian Oil Co., prior to his retirement due to work related disability.
Danny enjoyed going for long drives and listening to 60 classics, sharing stories from his youth and spending time with his siblings and his many friends in the Bradford area. He had won the Bradford Arm Wrestling Championship in 1997
Surviving in addition to his mother of Olean, N.Y., are one daughter, Natasha L. (Jamar Branch Sr.) Skaggs of Bradford; a son, Daniel D. (Kiaya Gunsolus) Skaggs Jr. of Jamestown, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Jacyon and Dremontea Skaggs, Dorris Branch and Jamar Branch Jr., and Kole and Kendall Skaggs; a brother, Harold (Linda) Skaggs Jr.; three sisters, Karen Beckwith, Verda (Bob) Ott, and Sharon Skaggs; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his former spouse, Doreather Saddler Skaggs of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Skaggs Sr. on Oct. 15, 2015; a brother, Harold Kenneth Skaggs Jr.; and a sister, Jacqueline Lynn Belliveau on Jan. 23, 2013.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the government in response to COVID-19, no public services will be held. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Willowdale Cemetery, Bradford.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 11 to May 18, 2020.