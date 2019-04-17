Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Stroup Jr.. View Sign

YOUNGSVILLE - Daniel Arthur Stroup Jr., 86, of Warren, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday (April 14, 2019).

Born Jan. 4, 1933, in Westline, he was one of 12 children born to the late Daniel Arthur Sr. and Vesta Queen Harkness Stroup.

He served his country proudly as a corporal in the United States Army during the

Dan was a wonderful, kind, gentleman who loved his children and grandchildren very much as he dedicated much of his life to them. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family on his farm, and watching Pirates Baseball.

Surviving are two sisters, Shirley Whiteman of Rixford and Thursie Rigard of Rustburg, Va; his children; Daniel Arthur (Melanie) Stroup lll of Stamford, Conn., Kathleen (Dennis) Simonette of Crestline, Calif.. Mary Stroup of Youngsville, and Douglas (Kim) Stroup of Warren; his grandchildren: Eric Stroup, Chris Stroup, Ryan Stroup, Daniel A. Stroup lV, Donavan Gordon, Nicholas Gordon, Danielle Corrigan, Fyanna McDonald, Noah McDonald, Shannon Linkerhof, Levi Stroup, Samantha Stroup, Felicia Phillips, Codi Stroup, Leah Stroup and 20 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathryn Arlene Yeany, who passed Oct. 18, 2017; brothers; David, Steve, Wade, Marvin, John, Brian, and Gale and sisters Dulcie Kahle and Karen Owoc.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 North Main St. in Youngsville with the Rev. Jeff York, pastor of the Calvary Chapel in Russell, officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Warren Co. 4-H Horse program, C/O Jennifer Grooms, 100 Dillion Dr. Suite 101 Youngsville, Pa. 16371.

Condolences to the family may be made at

YOUNGSVILLE - Daniel Arthur Stroup Jr., 86, of Warren, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday (April 14, 2019).Born Jan. 4, 1933, in Westline, he was one of 12 children born to the late Daniel Arthur Sr. and Vesta Queen Harkness Stroup.He served his country proudly as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War . He was awarded the Korean War Service Medal and the Ambassador for Peace Medal. After the Army, Dan married his wife, had four beautiful children, moved to Southern California and later returned to Warren. He worked for and retired from Georgia Pacific in Bradford.Dan was a wonderful, kind, gentleman who loved his children and grandchildren very much as he dedicated much of his life to them. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family on his farm, and watching Pirates Baseball.Surviving are two sisters, Shirley Whiteman of Rixford and Thursie Rigard of Rustburg, Va; his children; Daniel Arthur (Melanie) Stroup lll of Stamford, Conn., Kathleen (Dennis) Simonette of Crestline, Calif.. Mary Stroup of Youngsville, and Douglas (Kim) Stroup of Warren; his grandchildren: Eric Stroup, Chris Stroup, Ryan Stroup, Daniel A. Stroup lV, Donavan Gordon, Nicholas Gordon, Danielle Corrigan, Fyanna McDonald, Noah McDonald, Shannon Linkerhof, Levi Stroup, Samantha Stroup, Felicia Phillips, Codi Stroup, Leah Stroup and 20 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathryn Arlene Yeany, who passed Oct. 18, 2017; brothers; David, Steve, Wade, Marvin, John, Brian, and Gale and sisters Dulcie Kahle and Karen Owoc.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 North Main St. in Youngsville with the Rev. Jeff York, pastor of the Calvary Chapel in Russell, officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Warren Co. 4-H Horse program, C/O Jennifer Grooms, 100 Dillion Dr. Suite 101 Youngsville, Pa. 16371.Condolences to the family may be made at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net. Funeral Home Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

314 N Main St

Youngsville , PA 16371

(814) 563-9777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close