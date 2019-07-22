KANE - Daniel Mackenzie Wallin, 24, formerly of the Kane area, died Wednesday (July 17, 2019) in Castle Rock, Colo., taking his own life after a long battle with depression and addiction.

Born Nov. 7, 1994, in St. Marys, Daniel was the son of Stephanie Hayduk and Christopher Wallin. He was a 2013 graduate of Kane High School, and enjoyed spending time with friends, bowling, working on cars, spending time outdoors and listening to music. He was employed at Mile High Graphics in Denver, where he worked alongside his older brother and many beloved coworkers.

Surviving, in addition to his mother Stephanie Hayduk of Kane and father Christopher (Amy) Wallin of Mount Jewett, are his sister, Samantha Hayduk of Kane; brothers, Jeremy Wallin Thornton, Colo., and Joshua (Kaycea) Wallin of Reno, Nev.; and his maternal grandmother, Dianna Niklas of Kane. Several aunts, uncles and cousins from the Kane and Mount Jewett area also survive.

Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Robert and Jacquelyn Wallin and Marcia Wallin.

Daniel was a hard-working young man with a very kind and compassionate heart. He always put others ahead of himself and, even in his final moments, wished to help others. Per his request to help others, Daniel's body has been gifted to LoneTree Medical Donation in Colorado.

His final wishes were for other young people to avoid drug use and to understand the devastating and detrimental effects it has on so many lives.

Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m., at which time a celebration of his life will be held there.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends spread kindness to one another and educate loved ones on the dangers of drug use.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 800-273-TALK.

Published in The Bradford Era from July 22 to July 29, 2019