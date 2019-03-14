Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene James. View Sign

Darlene M. James, 68, of 61 Sherman Street, Bradford, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at her residence.

Born Dec. 6, 1950, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late George and Barbara Lauer Willard. She grew up in Arizona and attended Bradford High School.

On Jan. 22, 1999, in Bradford, she married Robert A. "Jesse" James, who survives.

Darlene worked at Zippo Manufacturing Company for 35 years.

She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing games on her computer, but most especially "going to see the doctor" at the Seneca Allegany Casino.

Surviving in addition to her husband Jesse of 20 years are two daughters, Elizabeth Hill of Salamanca, N.Y., and Kimberly (Charles) Powell of Titusville, Fla; one son, Clayton "Todd" Hart of Titusville, Fla.; one sister, Deborah Carter of Auburn, N.Y.; one brother, George Willard of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Butch Hart.

At the family's request there will be no services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

