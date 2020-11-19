SMETHPORT - Darrell "Dean" Goodwill, 81, passed Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) in Erie.
He was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Kane, a son of Stewart Goodwill and Rena Mattison Goodwill-Baney. On March 1, 1966, in Waterford, Mich., he married Lynne N. Moore, who survives.
A lifelong resident of Smethport, he was a 1957 graduate of the old high school on King Street. At 16, he had his first job at the Market Basket originally located on Main Street. He played basketball, baseball and golfed with his brother Bill in his youth.
Dean worked in construction locally, in Michigan and was a laborer during the early stages of the Kinzua Dam build. He then joined the Navy for a short period, honorably discharged due to a medical reason.
He began work for Bell Atlantic in 1967, which went through several name changes to become Verizon. Dean retired as a lineman and installer after 32 years.
Dean enjoyed being a competitive runner and canoer. He participated in many events locally and beyond, bringing home many awards.
He was a certified Master Gardener and member of the Penn State University Extension Program, a Dallas Cowboy fan and avid reader.
One of his favorite things to do was to have coffee with friends at the coffee shop most mornings. He will be missed by his loyal companion and sidekick, "Cam-ee" (his dog).
He is survived by three sons, Daniel Dean (Brenda) Goodwill of Smethport, Eric Blaine Goodwill of Lafayette, Ind., and Andrew Ryan Goodwill of Smethport; one daughter, Kathleen Virginia Goodwill-Angelini of Bloomsburg; grandchildren, Ethan, Lauren, Katelin, Shannon, Olivia, Chloe and Gabriella; one sister, Peggy (Truman) Ford of Smethport; a maternal aunt, Wilma Sietler in Florida; several nieces and nephews, including Billy, Bob, Brian, Kim, Sherri and Peggy Lee, along with other cousins throughout New York and Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by one son, Stuart Dallis Goodwill in 1985, and a brother, William Earl Goodwill in 1994.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport. Please abide by all current COVID-19 mandates in regard to social distancing and facial covering.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would like you to plant a tree in remembrance of Dean. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com